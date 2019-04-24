For the first three articles in this series published on April 3, 10 and 17, I received only three negative reactions. This, no doubt, was evidence that most readers believed my statement that Almighty God was the one who told me that Christians and Muslims worship Him. In other words, unlike the minority they accepted that I was not expressing my opinion on the matter.

Two things must have convinced them to believe me. One is that Dr. Ore Falomo, the personal physician of late Chief Moshood Abiola, had not come out to refute my story, which I had written on about six or seven times in the last nine years, the latest being four weeks ago, in the column of March 27. This was that the Heavenly Father told him and I during a spiritual retreat in Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994 that He caused the June 12, 1993 presidential poll won by his patient to be annulled.

The second reason for their accepting my story has to do with my articles in the last six or seven years on the terrifying experience we had when the Lord on Saturday, January 13, 2007 berated and chastised me and two others He had a covenant with in 1994. This was our pleading that 13 years was enough a time for Him to have fulfilled His promise to bless and enrich us to national prominence, as He did to some people in the Holy Bible.

Apart from rebuking, the Ancient of Days also punished us with a nine – day fast and did not speak with us for three months because of our impudence and impatience to wait for His appointed time, which twelve years later is yet to be fulfilled. As stated in the last column on the matter the Lord ended that day warning us not to make Him angry again in our lifetime.

Four years later I lost my second son and last – born child on February 19, 2011 at the age of 21. With these experiences most readers had come to realize that I would not be foolish enough to write that the Most High God told me Christians and Muslims worship Him, if He did not say so.

The first of the three readers who believed that I was expressing my personal opinion on the matter is the owner of phone number 080 – 6844 – 8126, who got me writing on this topic when he said that Muslims worship the Devil and not the same deity with the Christians.

While the other two reacted to my series once, he had been doing so every week since the first article on April 3, sending two or more text messages on each edition. He became such a nuisance that I stopped reading his messages 20 days ago.

I had stored his number in my phone and therefore in a position to delete his messages on arrival, without reading them. I am letting him know this now, so that he does not continue to assume that I had not been reacting to his messages because he had overwhelmed me to submission.

He can phone me to know that I have declared him persona non grata as I will switch off immediately his number appears on my screen as I have been doing with his text messages. He sent 95 per cent of his messages from 12 midnight through 4:19; 15am. An indication that he is an impecunious fellow low on cash that he has to wait until early morning when he can send his texts without being charged a fee. So, he would do well to stop wasting his time sending messages that I won’t read.

The second person who disagreed with me was Mr. George who called from Port Harcourt 14 days ago using phone number 090 – 9344 – 4918. But unlike the detestable character disturbing me with useless text messages, he did not abuse me. Ditto the third reader (080 – 3596 – 7609). The earlier part of his message was missing. All that came in was “comparing Christianity with Islam, can you compare Apple with Orange?”

It is now eleven years that I have been writing in this column on what the Heavenly Father told me on issues in the Holy Bible. Jesus Christ confirmed that true servants of the Lord say what He tells or commands them to pronounce when in John 8:28 – 29 he said: “I do nothing on my own authority, but I say only what the Father has instructed me to say.”

This explains why in John 10:29 he said: “The Father and I are one,” meaning that he and God are same person. A statement he made to suit the occasion. But went on later in John 14:28 to say: “If you loved me, you would be glad that I am going to the Father, for He is greater than I.” A statement he also made as the situation demanded.

Of course, this latter statement which contradicts the first one shows that he and God are different individuals. Something the Most High told me when I raised the issue with Him and which I wrote on in this column in 2009 or 10 with the headline: God and Jesus not the same person.

Be reminded or informed, as it applies to you, that the Ancient of Days in Isaiah 55: 8 – 9 said: My thoughts are not like yours, and my ways are different from yours. As high as the heavens are above the earth, so high are my ways and thoughts above yours.” So, one cannot question what the Heavenly Father says, does or directs to be carried out.

If my Lord Jesus Christ obeyed our Heavenly Father and the Supreme Being and said what He instructed him to say, who am I not to say that He told me that Christians and Muslims worship Him? The origin or foundation as I stated last week is in His statements in Genesis Chapters 15: 1 – 21; 16:1 – 16 and 21:1 – 21.

Next week: Why Almighty God caused the Abrahamic religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam to be established for people to worship Him.

2019 Poll: What irked Gasali in my Atiku series

This was because of my statements in the column of February 13, 2019. The first was that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar could lose the election originally billed for February 16, if he did not carry out the last two things the Lord said he should do compulsorily the following day, Thursday, February 14.

Or that if he won the Lord could take him away before May 29, with his running – mate, Mr. Peter Obi being the one that would be sworn – in as President along with the person he chooses to be his Vice – President.

Gasali said I made the last statement because as a Christian I wanted Atiku, a Muslim to die, so that Obi who belongs to the same religion with me will become the First Citizen. He said God is not a wicked person that He would take Atiku away because he did not carry out the message He told me to pass on to him.

I had to write on the last message to Atiku in the column of February 13 because for two days before then I could not reach his wife, Chief (Mrs.) Titi Abubakar, my link with him. Her phone was either switched off or is currently not available. I was therefore left with no alternative because the following day, Thursday, February 14, was the day the Heavenly Father said Atiku must (compulsorily) carry out the last of the two things he was told to do before the election.

