The Christians who say members of their religion and Muslims worship different Deities do so for two reasons. Their first point is that the coming of Jesus Christ was predicted in Isaiah 7:10 and 9:6 – 7 in the Old Testament and in the New Testament in Mathew 1: 18 – 25 and Luke 1:26 – 38. But that of Prophet Mohammed was not foretold anywhere in the 66 Books in the Scriptures.

They said God sent Jesus to the world to save people from their sins and make them worthy or qualified to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Consequently, they do not see why the Lord would dispatch Mohammed on the same mission.

Their second submission is that the Qur’an or Koran in Chapter 5 verses 51 and 57 enjoined Muslims not to be the friends of Jews (Judaists) and Christians. They said if the adherents to the two faiths serve the same God, He would not in the Koran have ordered Muslims not to be the pals of Christians, because the meaning of that statement or injunction is that they should hate Christians.

The Christians who hold this view on the latter issue are those who had not read the Heavenly Father’s statement in Genesis 16: 11 – 12, where He told Hagar that she would have a son who she should name Ishmael. And that he would live like a wild donkey, and would be against everyone and that everyone would be against him and live apart from all his relatives.

Is the statement in Chapter 61 verses 51 and 57 not an affirmation, attestation or confirmation of what the Lord said in Genesis 16:11 and 12 published in 1445BC, about eight hundred and twenty – three years before God raised Prophet Mohammed in the 7th century AD?

What is the big deal in the point that Christians and Muslims cannot be worshipping the same God since Prophet Mohammed’s coming was not predicted like that of Jesus Christ in the Bible? Papa Abraham, the ancestor of the Israelites and Arabs and of Christians and Muslims, established Judaism, a religion named after one of his great – grandsons Judah, the son of Jacob. See Genesis Chapters 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 21 for the stories on Abraham and Chapter 44: 1 – 34 on Judah.

Moses was the one the Ancient of Days raised to lead the Israelites out of Egypt during their 40 – year – long Exodus and whom He gave the Ten Commandments and other laws for them and mankind (Exodus Chapters 2 – 12, and Chapters 20 – 40 and the Books of Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy).

Although Abraham and Moses were great leaders of all time, yet their coming was not predicted. With this fact, why will anyone find it strange that the birth of Prophet Mohammed was not foretold in the Bible?

It is God who decided those whose coming was predicted in the Christian Holy Book and who knows why He did so. In the Old Testament those whose birth were foretold were Ishmael and Isaac the sons of Abraham (Genesis 16: 1 – 16 and 18:1 – 15 respectively.

The others were Esau and Jacob the sons of Isaac (Genesis 25: 19 – 26), Samson the son of Manoah (Judges 13: 1 – 25) and in a way, Samuel, the son of Elkanah (1 Samuel 1: 9 – 28).

In the New Testament only the birth of John the Baptist and that of Jesus Christ were predicted (Luke 1: 5 – 25 and Matthew 1: 18 – 25 and Luke 1:26 – 38 respectively.

For continuation next Wednesday

2019 poll: What irked Gasali in my Atiku series (2)

It was because of Nurudeen Gasali that I went back to the stories of what made Almighty God to cause the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief Moshood Abiola to be annulled. I hope he had seen and learned that Abiola failed to become Nigeria’s President and Commander – in – Chief for the simple reason that he sent his thanksgiving offering to the 41 Muslim clerics in Ado – Ekiti on June 15 instead of June 14. And for sending the little amount of fifty thousand naira to them which came down to one thousand and two hundred per person.

I want Gasali to understand that reading about the Heavenly Father in the Bible or Qur’an is not the same as having the grace of talking and dealing with Him directly. He is still as He was in Biblical and Koranic times and will remain the same until eternity. This was what Gasali did not know when he said that the Lord is not as wicked as I was making Him.

Did Moses not fail to lead the Israelites to the Promised Land (Canaan) because he acted against God’s order? When instead of speaking to the rock to bring out water for the Israelites to drink and use, he struck it twice because the people made him angry to act otherwise (Numbers Chapter 20:1 – 13).

Those who had been reading this 12 – year –long column since 2010 know the stories, but for the sake of Gasali and others new to my space, and especially because of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is currently facing a divine test, I need to retell them. I am one of the two Almighty God has set aside, sending to those He wants to be the nation’s president under His plan to make our fatherland a great country.

Before Abiola, the Ancient of Days had in 1992 given the opportunity to Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (January 1986 – December 1990) and Minister of Finance (January – August 1991) and a cousin of mine. The Lord sent one of our nephews, an architect by profession, to him.

My egbon (older sibling) ignored the message. It was because of this that the Heavenly Father made General Ibrahim Babangida, the military Head of State at the time, to cancel the results of the primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Republican Convention (NRC). It was also why he placed a ban on all those who took part in the exercise in the two parties from participating in the new primaries in 1993.

When my egbon in 1998 became the candidate of the coalition of the All Peoples Party and the Alliance for Democracy against General Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party for the February 1999 presidential election, I raised his matter with the Lord. I begged Him to forgive him and let him win the poll.

But He declined, saying my egbon had missed his opportunity. Chief Falae lost the second of his two sons and the second – born among his four children, Barrister Ayodeji Falae in a plane crash in Lagos in October 2014. He was then Ondo State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture.

More to come next week