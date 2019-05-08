The Christians who say members of their faith and Muslims worship different Deities are not right – reasoning people, because what they are implying is that the religions in the world have separate Gods. In other words, that the adherents to the religions were not created by one Supreme Being. Is this possible and does it make sense?

The Christians who have the wrong belief on the matter are those who do not know that Judaism, Christianity and Islam, are called the Abrahamic religions and collectively referred to as Abrahamism. And this is because they all emanated from the Judaism of ancient Israelites and the worship of the God of Abraham, the common ancestors of the Israelis and Arabs and of Judaists, Christians and Muslims.

Christians who have perverse opinion on the issue are also people who do not know that the Holy Book of the Judaists or Judaizers called the Torah is the Old Testament in the Christian Bible. And that the Qur’an apart from the laws of Almighty God (Allah) for the Muslims, also contains information on many personalities in the Old and New Testaments.

These, among others, are God’s covenant with Abraham and other things about him, of David killing Goliath and becoming the King of the Israelites. And of him and his son, King Solomon receiving the psalms, meaning that they were among those who wrote the Psalms.

With regard to the New Testament, the Koran has such stories as Angel Gabriel foretelling the birth of John the Baptist and the coming of Jesus Christ. The Holy Book of the Muslims also accepts Jesus as a Messiah sent for the salvation of Christians. But does not acknowledge him as the Son of God. It refers to him as the son of Mary everywhere he is mentioned.

On the contrary, the Judaists who are Jesus’ fellow Jews (or Hebrews) reject him as both a Messiah and the Son of God. Today in Israel there are more Muslims than Christians. The largest are the Judaists who have 74.5 percent followed by the Muslims with 17.75 per cent, Christians with 1.95 per cent; Druzists with 1.6 per cent and 4.2 per cent for the other faiths.

According to information online Druzism is a monotheistic religion incorporating several elements from Abrahamic religions, Gnosticism, Neoplatonism, Pythagoreanism, and other philosophies. The Druze call themselves Ahl al-Tawhid “the People of Monotheism” or al-Muwa-id-n “the Unitarians”. Druzism is an offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shia Islam.

Although it is not in today’s Holy Bible, the Qur’an in Chapter 61 verse 6 has it that Jesus Christ predicted the coming of Prophet Mohammed. The statement reads: “And (remember) when Isa (Jesus), son of Maryam (Mary), said: O Children of Israel! I am the Messenger of Allah unto you, confirming the Taurat (Torah) which came before me, and giving tidings of a Messenger to come after me, whose name shall be Ahmad. But when he (Ahmad i.e. Muhammad) came to them with clear proofs, they said: This is plain magic.” Ahmad which is the second name of Prophet Mohammed means: “One who praises Allah more than others.”

Since the write – ups in the Qur’an are said to have been dictated to Prophet Mohammed by Angel Gabriel, this suggests that what is in Chapter 61:6 was removed from the Bible. I will raise this with the Heavenly Father one day to find out the Pope who did it.

But what the Lord tells me will come out in the book I will write after His explanations to the questions I would ask him on all the chapters in the 66 Books in the Bible, from Genesis through Revelation. I plan to raise the issues with Him in 2021.

Next week: Why God caused the Koran to accept Jesus as a Messiah, but not as His son. I recall that in 2009 when I asked Him if Christians and Muslims worship Him, He referred to Jesus as His son.

2019 poll: What irked Gasali in my Atiku series (3)

Instead of the abusive message Nurudeen Gasali sent to me, he should have reacted as reasonable and well – brought – up supporters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did. People like Chief S.B. Rotimi (080 – 3844 – 3820) who is in the same Ilorin where Gasali lives, Mr. Remy Ibekwe in Lagos (081 – 3041 – 2221) and others, phoned and requested me to plead with the Heavenly Father to make Atiku win at the tribunal.

I had done that, especially because of the huge amount of money Atiku’s wife, Ijesa – born Alhaja Titi, spent for the spiritual exercise carried out for him. But the Lord’s reply was that He had heard me. So, I don’t know what the verdict of the tribunal will be. Even if I were aware, I obviously cannot disclose it here.

But if it is negative, Atiku’s loss at the poll will be the first punishment he would suffer from the Ancient of Days. From what happened to Chief Abiola and General Ibrahim Babangida who ignored the Lord’s message I conveyed to them in 1993 and 2001 respectively, more sad things are likely to come for Atiku. This are apart from what he would face in the hereafter.

But if Atiku wins at the tribunal then it would mean that the Most High allowed President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress to be declared the victor of a rigged election for a reason. And this is that if Atiku had been pronounced as the triumphant one, he would have ignored the three messages the Supreme Being would have sent me to tell him to carry out.

The first is that as late Chief Moshood Abiola did in 1993, he too would have said that the 61 – day fasting and prayer exercise the 61 Muslim clerics in Ado -Ekiti had for him, was not what made him win the election. Consequently, he would not have sent thanksgiving offering to them.

Or as Abiola did giving fifty thousand naira to 41 clerics, Abubakar too might have sent pittance to the 61 priests. I will not today disclose the other two messages the Lord will tell me to pass on to Atiku if he wins at the tribunal.

I will only write about one of them in this column and send the other one to him through his wife. If Alhaji Atiku ignores any of them I won’t be surprised if the Lord takes him away or cause him to be completely paralyzed, if not go blind as well.

The last person the Ancient of Days sent me to before Atiku in 2017, a retired senior military officer, and who ignored the message to him became bed – ridden about six months later and died in that condition exactly a year after he got totally paralyzed.

More to come next Wednesday