For the information of the owner of telephone number 080 – 6844 – 8126 and those who like him or her think that Christians and Muslims worship different deities, the above headline is not my opinion. It was what the Heavenly Father told me in 2009 when I raised the issue with Him and this title was the same I used ten years ago.

I had asked the Lord the question because of the statements in the Bible and Qur’an (Koran) that give the impression that members of the two religions worship separate Gods. In the Book of John Chapter 14 verse six Jesus Christ says: “I am the way, the truth and the life; and no one goes to the Father except by me.” Given this statement, it means that anyone who does not belong to the religion of Jesus cannot make Heaven or the Kingdom of God.

On the other hand, the Koran in Chapter 2 verse 136 states: “Say (O Muslims): We believe in Allah and that which is revealed unto us and that which was revealed unto Abraham and Ishmael, and Isaac, and Jacob, and the tribes, and that which Moses and Jesus received, and that which the prophets received from their Lord. We make no distinction between any of them, and unto Him we have surrendered.”

Yet, in Chapter 5 verse 51 the Koran reiterates: “O ye who believe take not the Jews and Christians for friends. They are friends one to another. He among you who taketh them for friends is (one) of them. Lo! Allah guideth not wrongdoing folk.” If members of the two religions worship the same God, why should this verse say Muslims should not be the friends of the Jews and Christians?

As I did ten years ago, I am starting the discourse (or discuss) with proofs that I have the grace of speaking with the Supreme Being of the universe. And why I could not have come out in 2009 and now to say He told me Christians and Muslims serve Him if He did not.

It is after doing this that I will go into discussing the topic. This is because without doing this people new to my column would think that I do not have access to speak with the Most High and that I am stating my personal opinion on the matter.

The first evidence that the Lord talks with or discusses at length with me is that Dr. Ore Falomo, the personal physician of late Chief Moshood Abiola, has never denied my report on his patient. This was that the Heavenly Father told him and I on Saturday, September 24, 1994 that He caused the June 12, 1993 presidential election Abiola won to be annulled.

And this was because he failed to adequately reward the 41 clerics He raised in Ado – Ekiti to fast and pray for 41 days to make him win the poll and to do so on June 14. Abiola did so on June 15 and he sent the little amount of fifty thousand naira to them, which came to one thousand, two hundred naira per person.

When he won the presidential primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in March 1993 he had sent to them one hundred and twenty – three thousand naira, that was three thousand naira per individual. And by his own decision sent another twenty thousand naira, requesting them to undertake another 41 – day fasting and praying exercise for his victory on June 12.

But when on Sunday June 13 he heard the result from his party’s agents that he had won the election, Chief Abiola said the spiritual efforts of the Ado – Ekiti priests were not responsible for his success. He said that many clergymen all over the country and in some other countries also fasted and prayed for him and that nobody could give him a specific date when to send thanksgiving offering to the clerics.

Hence, he gave them the paltry sum of N50, 000 and did so on June 15 instead of the 14th as the Lord directed. I had written about this up to five or six times in the last 10 years, the latest being five weeks ago, on March 6, 2019. Yet, no refutation of my story.

Gasali’s ridiculous criticism of my column (2)

After Times International magazine of the Daily Times (1975 – 78), the second newspaper I wrote a column for was the Sunday Concord when I was the Editor (March 5, 1984 – May 29, 1989). It was the articles I wrote in my column that made the Military Administrator of Ondo State, Navy Captain Olabode George, in December 1987 to have invited me to be a member of his cabinet.

But I declined the offer and opted for part – time appointment. This made him in January 1989 to have nominated me to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja when it was the turn of Ondo State to produce one.

The facility was under Odua Investment Company owned at the time by the Governments of Ondo, Oyo and Ogun States. Osun and Ekiti States had not been created then. They were established in 1991 and 1996 respectively.

The high – quality of my column in the Sunday Concord was also the reason given by General Tajudeen Olanrewaju in December 1994 when he sent for my curriculum vitae for consideration in the appointment of ministers in March 1995 when the Head of State, General Sani Abacha was to reshuffle the federal cabinet. General Olanrewaju was then the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army and a member of the country’s Supreme Military Council.

