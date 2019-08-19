Uche Henry

Propak West Africa has promised a delightful and rewarding experience to its prospective exhibitors and participants at the(Propak) 2019 business exhibition.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the organizer of the event stated that the 2019 exhibition would be quite unique as it offers daily sessions of interactive sessions which includes but not limited to a intensive and extensive discussions around the sustainability and eco-friendly materials, adding that participants would see pertinent issues affecting the industry tackled head-on over the three-day event.

“There are number of new brands to the show this year, so visitors can expect to see a wide representation of brands from across the supply chains within the packaging, plastics, food processing, labeling and printing industry.

Propak West Africa will also launch a new ‘Meet the Buyer’ scheme through a dedicated partnership with Naijalink; Nigeria’s leading market consulting company which specialize in connecting international companies with prospective buyers or partners across West Africa, as well as undertaking thorough research and business development advisory services.” the statement reads.

The organizers advised interested participants to book their stand through [email protected] or www.propakwestafrica.com, as it has already sold out 85 per cent space, howbeit, they remain auspicious to surpass its previous year record target of 4,265 attendees with over 2000 SQM space covered.