Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Multiple shops including pharmacy stores and ware houses were yesterday razed by fire in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Many valuables including electronics, computer sets, medicines, stationery and other goods were destroyed by the inferno which lasted for hours.

It was gathered that calls put to the officials of the state fire service by residents of the area were initially ignored until some governmemt functionaries were contacted.

Upon calls by the government officials, it was learnt that officials of the state fire service gave various complaints.

Although the source of the fire incident was unknown, it was speculated that it might be as a result of power surge in one of the shops affected by the inferno.

A source hinted that it took reaidents of the area hours before they could put off the fire which destroyed virtually everything in all the affected shops.

One of the owners of the supermarket affected by the fire incident was said to have been hospitalized as he collapsed when he received the news of the incident.

The supermarket owner was said to be in his residence when he was informed of the ugly incident and collapsed immediately he received the news after which he was rushed to the hospital.