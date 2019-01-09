Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Properties worth over N3.3 billion were consumed by fire in various parts of Delta State in the out-gone year, 2018, according to the state Director of Fire Services, Eugene Oziwele.

Oziwele who put the value of salvaged properties at N7.9 billion said in Asaba that no life was lost to fire incidents in 2018, adding that 20 persons were lucky to have been rescued alive.

He said a total of 268 fire calls were received in 2018, out of which 29 turned out to be mere false alarms.

According to him, the Oshimili axis of the state where Asaba, the capital is located, recorded the highest number of calls with 65, followed by Warri with 59 while Sapele recorded 46 calls.

He said Issele-Uku in Aniocha North council had one call, Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku had five, Oghara in Ethiope West had ten, Kwale in Ndokwa West had 12, Ughelli had 13, Ogwashi-Uku station had 13 and Agbor had 15 during the period under review.

Oziwele said there were no reported fire incidents at the popular Ogbeogonogo Market and secretariat posts in Asaba, Effurun, Ogbe-Ijoh, Patani, Oleh, Ugbolokposo, Eku and Owa Oyibu.

The fire service director attributed most of the reported cases of fire to bush burning and advised residents of the state to clear the bushes around their houses and public facilities, especially in this dry season.