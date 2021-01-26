From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo (‘Sunday Igboho’) has said the property that was burnt at his former residence in Ibadan is in the region of N50 million.

He made the disclosure when he spoke to journalists at his new residence, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Igboho said though he did not suspect anybody, he observed that his former residence was razed with the connivance of some Yoruba people.