Olajiire Ishola

A property company, Iloshe Properties and Investment Limited, yesterday unveiled veteran actress and film producer, Rachael Oniga as its brand ambassador and also appointed a popular radio and TV presenter, Taiwo Akinpelu, media executive of the company.

The unveiling and the appointment took place at the headquarters of the company located at Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos yesterday.

Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the company, Gbenga Fabiyi, while presenting Oniga, said the company made the decision because of the pedigree of the actress and film producer.

He described Oniga as a versatile and a dedicated actress, whose acting career had spanned over decades without any scandal.

Oniga became the second ambassador after Remi Shitta Bay.

Fabiyi, while explaining the appointment of Akinpelu, said he was appointed based on her track record in the broadcast media, she said the company had been dealing with the woman and found her to be dependable.

Oniga, in her response, said she studied the company very well before accepting the role. She explained that since over 20 years that she has being in the acting world, she has never get any scandal. She said further that she made a lot of research about the company and discovered that the record of the company did not have any bad image as regards dealing with customers and that this was the reason she accepted the offer.

She promised to part way with the company day it starts engaging in dubious business, she said she is an ambassador with many organisations and that she wouldn’t want her image to be soiled.