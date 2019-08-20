Lukman Olabiyi

A property developer, Alabi, Tesleem Idowu, has been docked before the Federal High Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauded 251 prospective accommodation seekers to the tune of N65 million.

Alabi was arraigned by the police before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, on 251-count charge of obtaining under false pretence.

He was alleged to have used a renovated building which is of a room self-contained and room and parlour self-contained, located at Karimu Street, Alapere, Ketu-Lagos, to defraud the accommodation seekers of the said sum between January and June 2019.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Mr. Chukwu Agwu, is contrary to and punishable under Section 1(3) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Among those allegedly scammed by the developer and the sum received from them according to the prosecutor are: Mohammed Akeem, N400,000.00; Philip Obinna, N320,000.00; Folorunsho Ridwan N835,000.00; Mrs. Owodunni Dorcas Adetutu, N240,000.00; Abdulraham Named, N170.000.00; Folakemi Amosun, N220,000.00; Theresa Amazi, N175, 000.00; Samson Emmanuel, N195, 000.00; Salau Wasiu, N180,000.00; Khadyat Sanusi, N140,000.00; Ishola Matthew, N240,000.00.

Others are: Michael Bashoru, N150.000.00; Akinshola Samuel, N100, 000.00; Olaleye Bisola, N260.000.00; Emmanuel Agbakwuru, N270, 000. 00; Ayedun Oluwatobi, N200,000.00 and several others.

Following developer’s not-guilty plea, the prosecutor, Mr. Agwu, asked the court to remand him in prison custody pending the filing, hearing and determination of his bail application.

Agwu also told the court that the defendant had been in the police custody since he was arrested, this he said was done by a court order obtained and to prevent him from truncating the police investigation on the said scam.

But the defendant’s counsel, Mr. Jilji Jinrin, told the court that he was just served with the charge and that he needed a short adjournment to file his client’s bail application.

After listening to both the prosecutor and the defendant’s counsel, Justice Oweibo ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody, pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter till September 3, for hearing of the bail application