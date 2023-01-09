By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Chief Executive of Wealth Island Properties Africa, Tade Cash, has said that Property Investment would be a leverage point for investors to stay afloat given the economic situation outlook for 2023. He added that it would contribute to addressing the nation’s housing deficit.

He noted that the government’s struggle to solve the housing problem for a growing population is already challenged, in the face of the hydra-headed social, security, and electoral situation that the new year poses. However, he added that property investment gives an assurance of stability and the highest possible return on investment because it comes as a practical value and solution to the problem of housing deficit the country presently faces.

“In times like this, money doesn’t reduce in circulation, it only moves from one sector to another sector where its value is best appreciated. Property and housing for the under-served environment like Nigeria give investors an advantage.” He said.

According to the entrepreneur of several sold-out property projects: “I have two degrees in Economics. And that positions me to be able to analyse the impending economic situation. This is against the parameters that have been laid out by experts, and the present state of the country to predict the economic outlook.

“Nigeria is not in dire strait like most people think and are predicting, the economy will defy the dynamics that most people are used to, and that is where the confusion starts to form. But. Some investment options have proven over-time to be more predictable in difficult times like this.”

Wealth Island Property Africa, with over a decade, and ten projects running, Tade says has earned the ropes to be able to speak on the subject and especially guide willing investors on the path to safety around the industry.

He added, “During the pandemic, which heralded almost two years of economic shock, we were able to guide investors that subscribed to us to their biggest profit to date. It is an environment we understand quite well and are willing to guide new prospects.” He said seasons like this when the environment is rife with news of uncertainty position smart investors to minimize risks by pitching with experts and investments that are proven and certain.

“We follow a ‘Certaintymodel’ that makes real estate produces at all time but much more in different times like this time. Ponzi Schemes are all over the place and their promoters will be about town to douse the news of the uncertain times that the economic outlook has predicted, but none of them has tried any of those before. Only wise investments in property and through a proven organization like us will guide investors aright.