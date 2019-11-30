It was the legendary Indian leader, Mahatma Gandhi, who said: A man’s true wealth hereafter is the good he has done to his fellowmen. For property magnate, Sir Olu Okeowo, this deep-seated quote has been his watchword. As a successful and wealthy businessman, Okeowo has been touching lives and remains ever ready to contribute generously to the course of humanity. His charitable footprint can be seen in many landmarks across the country. Though he goes about most of these days without creating too much attention around them, yet the immensity of his good deeds has naturally continued to be noticed by many. Little wonder he has been receiving a lot of awards and recognitions from different organisations, churches and education institutions home and abroad. In fact, since the beginning of 2019, the Chairman of Gibraltar has had torrents of awards and recognitions more than many of his counterparts. And they are not stopping yet.

Just last week, the Ogun State-born billionaire was once again honoured as the Grand Patron of The Association of Radiographers of Nigeria at its 51st Annual Conference and Scientific Workshop held at the prestigious Radisson Blu, GRA, Ikeja. According to the association, Okeowo was picked for his uncommon philanthropic activities across the country and they are so proud of his large heart thus his choice as their grand patron.