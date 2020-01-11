Give it to Olasijibomi Ogundele, the young property magnate and CEO, Sujimoto Construction, he comes across as a restless spirit. He likes to set a target for himself at the beginning of every year. Once he sets his mind on a project, he pursues it with all his God-given talents. These are some of the attributes people who are closer to the man famously know as Sujimoto are wont to say about him. Thus it’s astounding to wonder why some would have to spread the tales of him losing his cool during the last festive season.

Contrary to the gist fed Spotlight by a source, it has been discovered that the affable young investor was never involved in a public brawl at a Lagos nightclub. Of course, flying the gist, there wasn’t any intention to maliciously defame the amiable gentleman and sincere apologies are tendered. It is a well-known fact that Sujimoto is a respected gentleman whose warm relationship cuts across both the high and mighty in the society as well as the ordinary people. Thus, he couldn’t have engaged in a free-for-all in a public space, particularly, at a hangout where he’s held in high esteem.

Sujimoto had begun to show evidence of a giant in the Nigeria’s real estate sector at 34. Over the years, he has been able to make a lasting statement with his innovations in the industry. His sole objective is to redefine luxury in the Nigerian real estate industry and is gradually achieving his dreams.

After establishing his name in the industry with eye-popping luxury buildings that have become the talk of the town, Sujimoto has not yet stopped dreaming beautiful dreams. As gathered by Spotlight, in the space of five years, Sujimoto has created wonders of masterpiece across the landscape of that swanky neighbourhood of Ikoyi, Lagos. To him when it comes to luxury real estate, quality, attention to detail and sophistication are served à la carte. From his first major project—MEDICI Terraces, a 7-unit 3 bedroom terraces on Milverton Road, Ikoyi Lagos completely sold out in record time—to the ambitious LORENZO on Bourdillion, a private Cabaret and restaurant that will give an ultimate experience similar to what is obtained in Dubai or Paris, Sujimoto has been in the spotlight with all eyes on him.

Sujimoto, who was recently honoured by BusinessDay as the Luxury Property Developer of The Year, has shifted his attention to another huge and newest project in Banana Island, Lagos tagged LUCREZIA By Sujimoto. The project, said to be the tallest residential building in the posh Banana Island with about 14 units of four-bedroom maisonettes on 2 floors with 2 penthouses all seated on approximately 600sqm of 17 floors.

On Sunday September 29, 2019, as part of the fifth anniversary celebration of his outfit, Sujimoto unveiled the latest project and he is said to be popular for such other palatial projects in Abuja, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana.