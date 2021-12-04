Even as the year 2021 is gradually screeching to a halt, real estate whiz kid, Sijibomi Ogundele, has not stopped involving in projects that will further engrave his consciousness in the minds of Nigerians.

The young property merchant has continued to blaze the trail and he is not resting on his oars, not anytime soon. Despite a recent unfortunate incident in Lagos that nearly blighted the interest of many in real estate, it is evident that the priority of Ogundele, in line with his well-guarded resolution this year, is to democratise the luxury property market as well as diversify his business interests. This, it was learnt, is to perpetually establish his name and brand as a household name.

Having done so well in the luxury property market, the Sujimoto Group head honcho has turned his interest into the area of mass housing market. For some time now, the entrepreneur has increased both human and vehicular traffic to the Epe area of Lagos State, where he has set up Sujimoto Smart City to make lands and housing available for as many as possible. With focus to give Nigerians the opportunity to own land in a Smart City where subscribers can enjoy all super amenities that are synonymous with 21st Century cities and more, at an affordable cost. However, not satisfied with helping the masses only in the area of shelter provision, the 40-year old Ogundele has also diversified into the production of clean and safe table water as well as joining in the growing lottery business. Considering Ogundele’s track record in the property market where he has set an uphill standard for other players, the dude is impressively changing the narrative both in the lottery and table water business.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

While Ogundele obviously lives his dreams, what those who have been wondering about his rising profile as a businessman failed to notice is that one thing working for him: he always sees opportunities where others are bogged down by morbid fear of failure. Besides, the Agege-bred real estate mogul likes to pursue his dreams with unbent resolve to succeed, irrespective of the challenges that may come his way.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .