From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fire outbreak has destroyed property and consumables worth millions of Naira at the popular Singer market in Kano State.

Items sold at Singer market included consumables detergents, confectioneries, drinks, raw materials, flour, rice, beans, among others.

Daily Sun observed Tuesday that personnel of the Kano Fire Service, alongside volunteers were battling to quench the blaze and halt fire from spreading deep into the center of one of the biggest markets in West Africa

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi told Daily Sun by phone that the fire emanated from a one-story building at the edge of the market, saying his officers were on top of the situation.

He observed that as at the time of responding to the inquiry. he has no report of anybody that was either killed or injured on account of the fire.

He also stressed that the cause of the fire was yet to be established as they were still fighting to bring the situation under control.

He assured that they would brief the media on the cause of the fire at the end of their investigation.