As the Federal and state governments continue to unveil measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), in the country, leading real estate company, Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, has joined the efforts. In a demonstration of its commitment to the well-being of its immediate community, Shangisha and its environs, the company has carried out a public sensitisation awareness on COVID-19.

Staff members of the company educated people about personal hygiene, social distancing and other measures to avoid contracting the virus. They reiterated the need to maintain good personal health, avoid touching their faces and washing their hands regularly with soap. The Propertymart staff also advised them to comply with all laws by the Federal and state governments to curb the spread of COVID-19, noting that it’s for their safety.

A healthcare kit containing sanitizers and medicated soup, among others were also distributed to people by the company. Commenting on the sensitisation effort, the Managing Director of Propertymart, Arasi Abimbola, said it was the least the company could do for its immediate community, mainly as more cases are being recorded across the nation.

“These are trying times for every Nigerian, and we feel we could contribute our little efforts to curtailing the spread of COVID-19 by teaching people to embrace hygienic practices. They need to stay safe, and this is the message we are preaching. It is a deadly virus, and we need to do our best to avoid getting infected,” he said.

Arasi added that the company was poised to do more across other communities in Lagos and expressed its readiness to assist the government in curbing the spread of the virus.

A significant player in Nigeria’s real estate sector since its incorporation in 2008, Propertymart has delivered over 6,000 housing units and serviced plots to families and individuals in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Some of its key projects include Citiview Estate, Arepo; Mitchel Mews, Magodo; Edensville Estate, Simawa and Mitchville and Bel Terraces, Abuja.