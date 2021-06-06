By Chika Abanobi, Gabriel Dike and Steve Agbota

Members of the Synagogue Church of all Nation, gathered this morning in front of the church reliving the last moment of the tele-evangelist and how he died.

A Senior member of Synagogue Church of All Nations who spoke to sunnewsonline.com at the church premises, revealed that Pastor T. B. Joshua died at about 8.00pm in his bedroom beside the wife.

According him, the man of God was not sick and that he did not show any sign of departing this World.



He disclosed that he only appeared for five minutes at the Mountain programme, which he said is unusual.

His words: “After the programme he met with some senior church members. He was cheerful throughout the programme.

“The wife discovered he had died and called senior members of the church to break the news.”

At the church many members were seen crying while many did not believe he was death.

Several members have gathered in front of the Church while security personnel have blocked the gate leading to the Church.

PREMONITION

A member of The Synagogue Church of All Nations says Pastor T.B. Joshua knew he will die soon and had prepared for the journey.



The member, Augustine (surname withheld) told our Correspondent that Pastor Joshua had through sermons and other Church programmes revealed that he would soon departure this World.

According to him, “Pastor Joshua knew he will die and has put his house in order and very few that had spiritual eye knew he would die.”