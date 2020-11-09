Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some irate youths in Daudu area of Guma Local Government area of Benue State have reportedly killed one Prophet Uhembe Jacob of Divine Shadow Church after they allegedly fingered him in having a hand in the disappearance of male genital organs of some men in the area.

It would be recalled that Uhembe’s Church as well as some buildings traced to him and another alleged accomplice, were burnt down last week over the same allegation.

Uhembe who founded the church was accused by members of the sleepy community of charging N12,0000.00 from each victims of alleged missing organ before curing them.

The pastor who was said to have been apprehended by the youths while trying to escape to a village in Nasarawa State was later murdered and buried in a shallow grave.

A local who dis not want to be named said rather than run to the the Daudu Divisional Police Officer, decided to run away out of fear.

“Sadly, it was while he was running away in his car that the youths who apparently we’re on his trail, caught him and killed him in a village along Lafia road.”

It was gathered that Uhembe’s killing sparked protest by his Church members who on Sunday, trooped out with his posters to demand justice for him.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in charge of Benue State, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report said that the man was killed while attempting to run away in his car from Daudu.

“Yes, the Prophet was killed sometimes last week. He was to be picked up by the DPO in Daudu but he rushed into his vehicle and ran away out of fear. He was later killed.”

Asked if anyone had been arrested in connection with the murder of the Prophet, the PPRO said the Command had earlier arrested eight persons and that investigation was ongoing on the matter.