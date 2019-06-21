Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A fake prophet, who claimed he established a Cherubim and Seraphim Church, at Ogboja in Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing a housewife for money rituals.

The fake cleric, Oludotun Ogunlade, fondly called ‘Woli Arole Jesu,’ told journalists in Igboora yesterday that he met the 25-year-old housewife, Bosede Oguntade, on Facebook, the social media platform on which they became friends, lured her from Ilorin, Kwara State to Igboora, with a view to finding solutions to her socio-economic challenges, especially marital problems, but killed and buried her for money rituals.

He was said to have severed her head and arms, and put them in an earthen pot, placed on fire, and the blackish powder the head and arms were reduced to, was being poured into pure alcoholic drink, which was being taken for the mastermind to become a very rich man suddenly.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, yesterday led a team of policemen from the state command, Eleyele, Ibadan to the scene where the victim was buried in Igboora.

According to the police boss, on the arrival of the housewife at Igbo-Ora, she was drugged under the pretext of solving the problem of fatigue occasioned by the stress of her trip to Igbo-Ora from Ilorin, where she was allegedly injected with an overdose of sleeping pills and subsequently over powered, strangulated and killed, adding that her head and arms were thereafter severed and the remaining body was buried in a shallow grave at Ogboja area of Igbo-Ora.

Olukolu said: “Based on credible information and diligent investigation, the police in Igbo-Ora were able to smash the syndicate and arrested them. Further investigation revealed that the severed parts were allegedly crushed into powder for rituals purposes. Two knives used to kill and severe the body parts of the victim, a white cloth bag containing substance inside a gourd, where the alleged powder from the severed parts is kept and a bottle of Stallion Schnapps were also recovered.”

“Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing to further unravel the misery and the motive for this heinous crime. The police will continue to be resolute in our determination to stamp out crimes and criminality in the society.”

Olukolu urged members of the public to be wary of absolutely trusting individuals or groups that are entirely strangers, who they meet on social media, particularly those who claim to possess the power of clairvoyance or ability to combat and treat successfully terminal diseases or have solutions to social and marital challenges.

In an interview with journalists at the scene, the prophet said: “My name is Oludotun Ogunlade, also known as Arole Jesu. I gained the church experience from my former boss, who happened to be a prophet in Cherubim and Seraphim Church. I later settled down with my own church after the death of my grandpa.

“Myself and the woman have been chatting on Facebook since January this year. I later told her to come and pay me a visit here (Igbo-Ora), which she later agreed.”