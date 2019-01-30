Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Police in Ondo State have arrested a 25-year- old man, Ojonugwa Adejoh, for allegedly stealing pants belonging to his brother’s wife.

Adejoh who was alleged to have used the pants for rituals was paraded before newsmen in Akure.

He was arrested alongside a 53-year-old Prophet, Olajide Ogunleye, who is the pastor in charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, ‘Ibanujemidopin’, Uso, in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

While parading the suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph, said the suspects were arrested last week following a report made to the police.

But Adejoh while answering reporters’ questions said: “I went to the prophet to pray because of my work and when I got there he asked for the type of work I do and I told him that I learnt panel beating; then he said he wanted to pray for me that I should open my hands and he put something on it and asked me to swallow it.

“But when I got home I did not know what I was doing again. I just started looking for my brother’s wife pants and when I got the pants I, went back to the prophet. I didn’t steal the pants for rituals. “Hours after, my brother’s wife raised the alarm that she didn’t see her pants again and I was arrested,” he added.

He stated further that “when the police arrested me, I was taken to Uso police station before they transferred me to Akure.

“Two pants belonging to my brother’s wife and three belonging to my younger sister were caught with me.”

The prophet who also denied the allegations said he did not ask Adejoh to steal pants.

Meanwhile, the command has also arrested two local security guards for allegedly attempting to rape one woman (name withheld) who was returning from church.

The suspects, Daniel John (25) and Longbap Bongven (25) who hail from Plateau State according to the PPRO, beat the woman before they made attempts to rape her.