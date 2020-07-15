I was to have changed the title of this series today to: Joshua 1:1 – 9 confirms that Deuteronomy 18:18 was about Prophet Joshua, not Prophet Muhammad. This followed a text message I received last Wednesday from Reverend Ezeh E. Ezeh of Enugu State (090 – 7800 – 5880), drawing my attention to the fact that Joshua Chapter 1 verses 1 – 9 has it that Joshua was the Prophet Moses spoke of in Deut. 18:18.

But I have had to retain the headline because of two text messages threatening my life that came from someone who gave his name as Dr. Al – Ameen and uses GSM number 080 – 2698 – 8989. His venomous messages were typeset in capital letters from the beginning to the end.

Given his reckless and shameless declaration to kill me he would have thought I was a coward and that he forced me to change the caption of the article or stopped the series if I had done so. I am publishing his criminal message in toto for everyone to know that he is a dangerous and pugnacious character no matter his academic, professional and religious status.

With this write – up the several thousands of people who read this column every week in the copies of the Daily Sun and online in different parts of the world, now know of his evil intentions to me. And that he would be culpable if anyone attacks me. I hope he will not cause me to report him at the Headquarters of the Police Command in GRA, Ikeja if he does not stop his acts of harassment and terrorism against me.

This is the first time in the 46 years (since 1974) that I have been penning a column that I would have someone threaten my life because of an article. The worse is that given the issue treated, which was the Prophet Moses spoke about in Deut. 18:18, and what I wrote there was no need for anyone to have reacted like a mad – dog to the piece

It is instructive that Dr. Al – Ameen was the only one of the 22 who reacted to last week’s column who saw the article in bad light. Indeed, when I wrote on the same subject in 2009, eleven years ago, no Muslim abused me. Instead they appreciated my letting them know that they had wrong interpretation of Jesus’ statements in John Chapters 14:15 – 18 and 16:12 – 15 which were contrary to Islamic belief or tenet. I will show this again next week when I treat the question Jesus was asked if he was the Prophet?

Here is Al – Ameen’s first threatening message: “Look Adesina Adedipe in this journalist’s or Daily Sun column (sic); bear in mind that talking (sic, I wrote. You don’t talk in an article) about Holy Prophet Muhammed (PBUH – Peace Be Upon Him) in this way being considered (sic) as both original sin and blasphemy. This is strictly out of bound (sic its bounds). I mean no go area (sic its no – go area), just playing with fire that may cause you your life. ASAP.”

His second text which came three days later, on Saturday reads: “Look S. Adedipe, ur Daily Sun column refer (sic, refers). This is the final warning for u (sic, to) to stop talking (sic) about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), because we the Muslims could not (sic, cannot) stomach it! Look I really mean business 4 that is surely one way road to death! (sic, it is either one way or road, not one way road). Therefore save your neck. ASAP.”

In two messages of seven short sentences, it is sad that someone who is either a medical doctor or PhD degree holder can make ten mistakes as indicated by sic. It shows the sorry state of education in the country and that Dr. Al – Ameen is poor in English language.

Now, to his reaction on Deut. 18:18. With Joshua 1:1 – 9 confirming that Joshua was the Prophet Moses spoke about in the sentence concerned, how have I committed sin or blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad? This is an evidence that satanic or evil – minded Dr. Al – Ameen does not know when sin or blasphemy is committed.

I would have been guilty of sin or blasphemy if Prophet Muhammad’s name had been mentioned in Deut. 18:18 as the Prophet Moses spoke about and I had rejected it. Or if I did the same with the statement of Jesus in Chapter 61 vs 6 of the Holy Qur’an, where Jesus confirmed the coming of Prophet Mohammed (the Praised One: Ar or Ahmad).

In last week’s column, I also showed that Christians were wrong in saying that Moses was predicting the coming of Jesus Christ in Deut. 18:18 when it was that of Joshua he was foretelling. So, how can anyone accuse me of religious bias or running down Prophet Muhammad?

Those who have been reading this column in the last 10 years know that my Spiritual Guide, who since 1992 has been taking me to speak with the Heavenly Father in the Holy Ground in Ado – Ekiti, is an Alhaji and Muslim priest.

I had also written it in this column that I have two copies of the Qur’an. I bought the first one in 1986 (34 years ago) because I wanted to know more about the religion and I have read the Muslims’ Holy Book twice from the introduction through Chapter 1 to the last Chapter, that is Chapter 114. General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd), a former General Officer Commanding Army 3rd Division (1993 – 95) and Minister of Communication (1995 – 97) and friend of mine in 2005 gave me the second Qur’an, which he bought during the pilgrimage to Mecca that year.

From these antecedents sensible people will know that I cannot desecrate Prophet Muhammad’s name and the Islamic religion God sent him to bring. And that Dr. Al – Ameen is only being frivolous, mischievous and irresponsible.

Next week: Was Jesus predicting the coming of Prophet Muhammad in John 14:15 – 18 and John 16:12 – 15? And the illuminating explanation of Professor Tony Obayi on Deut. 18:18 and Acts 3: 22 – 23.

Happy Birthday To My Loved Ones (3)

Two weeks ago when this series began, on Wednesday, July 1 it was the day of the 76th birth anniversary of my friend, Lagos Island – born Mr. Rasheed Aderibigbe, a retired Deputy – Director, Federal Ministry of Environment. The same thing is happening again because today, a Wednesday when this column is published, is also the birthday of Mrs. Adebanke Anike Adepoju, my immediate elder sister on both father’s and mother’s sides. A graduate and retired secondary school teacher, she is 78 today.

Incidentally, like today, July 15, 1942 when she came into the world was also a Wednesday. July, the seventh month of the year, got its name from Gaius Julius Caesar, the first Emperor of the Western Roman Empire. The Julian calendar with the year of 365 days and 366 days every fourth year was introduced by him.

Next week: The last three in the July birthday series – Mr. Seyi Adekeye, former Labour Editor, Concord Press of Nigeria, Sir (Prince) Benjamin Okolo, a former Manager at the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (now Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria) and Justice (Mrs.) Ayotunde Philips, a former Chief Judge of Lagos State.