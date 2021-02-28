From Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Calvary Faith Evangelical Ministries International (CFEM) Prophet David Olorunleke has advised Nigerian government to plan against a looming global famine.

He raised concerns that mining pits would capsize and lead to loss of lives in Plateau and other parts of the country as the demand for water rises.

Prophet Olorunleke disclosed this on Sunday during the Open Heaven Service at the Church Auditorium along Gyero road, Bukuru in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The preacher advised the federal government’s economic team to map out strategies to boost the country’s economy and resolve the herders/farmers clashes to reduce the devastates impact of the famine.

‘The Lord revealed to me that there is going to be gobal famine that would overwhelm several countries of the world. I advise people and Government to plan how to reduce the negative impact of the famine on thselvws and on the people.

‘I also see that the ground is tasty for water and those who are mining in Plateau and different parts of the country should be prayerful and be very careful because if water is not given to the ground, the mining pits will capsize and perish several people.’

Prophet Olorunleke said the calamities are revealed so that the country can collectively pray against it and plan how to get out of the situation through God’s intervention.

He expressed confidence in God that those who abide under the shadow of the Almighty God would not be affected by the famine.

Prophet Olorunleke advised miners across the country to fatch water and pour on the ground to avert the looming calamity.