By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force said on Thursday that it has arrested a man of the cloth in-charge of a Cherubim & Seraphim Church in the state for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

“Prophet” Shobowale is also accused of inflicting the victim with a sickness that reportedly causes her ‘to fall down and remain unconscious for hours’.

The victim, according to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, is a member of the church where the “prophet” took advantage of her and ‘had unlawful carnal knowledge of her’.

‘The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the family support unit of Ota Area Command by the victim, who was accompanied by her mother to the station, and reported that sometime in March 2021, the prophet invited her to the church for prayer, and that the prophet took advantage of being alone with him in the church to forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. The victim further stated that, after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already spiritually prepared candle, which he used to rub all over her body. Since then, the victim complained that she has being having spiritual attack which always makes her to fall down and remain unconscious for hours,’ the police spokesperson stated.

‘Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, detailed his family support unit to the scene where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.

‘On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations.

‘Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation of the case and that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,’ the police said.

