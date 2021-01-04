By Chukwudi Nweje

Emmanuel Omale of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja, has called on security agencies to be vigilant as a new insurgent sect, worse than Boko Haram, will emerge and try to pit southern Christians against Moslems brothers.

Omale, in his 2021 prophecies, said a new crop of leadership will emerge in the police and the military this year.

“A new set of military and police chiefs are set to emerge. A new sect that will disguise as herdsmen is seeking to cause more havoc worse than Boko Haram; their aim will be to pit the predominantly Christian South against their Muslim brothers. The security agencies need to up their surveillance around markets and places of worship in southern Nigeria,” he said.

He warned businessmen to invest well as the naira will dip further against other international currencies.

“The value of the naira against major foreign currencies will see an incremental dip. Businessmen are advised to invest wisely. The first quarter of 2021 will be very worrisome,” he said.

The prophet said he foresees Nigeria becoming “a health solution to other countries.” and advised the government to invest massively in doctors and pharmacists.

“Government should invest more in the health sector to avoid calamities. Nigeria will have drugs for all diseases if the Federal Government would invest in doctors and pharmacists. The current COVID-19 vaccine will not be as effective as expected, but an improvement will be found and many will be saved. Until then, many need to give their lives to Jesus, as only his healing grace will be sufficient.

“I see Nigeria becoming a health solution to other countries. Let Nigeria produce its own drug. Let us listen to ourselves and believe in ourselves. I see herbs being a thriving solution to health problems,” he said and warned that mysterious disease, worse than ebola may spring out in one of the North West states.

He warned the government against passing anti-people laws to avert youths uprising.

“There will be many laws pronounced by the Federal Government that will not favour people. In 2021, we shall see people that will start putting themselves in the place of God, but God will disgrace them. What the western world thinks will happen in Nigeria will not happen. Nigeria is a blessed and covenant country and is preserved by God. There are many solutions in Nigeria; that is why the enemy is fighting our unity. I see 2021 as a year in which a lot of individuals will be coming out to challenge the government. In all this, the government must play the role of a father and a mother. God is saying the government should be calm with the masses in 2021,” he said.

Omale called for special attention on the transportation sub-sector as some prominent personalities may be lost to ‘mysterious accidents’.