Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to establish the platform for the swift revival of the country by voting for Atiku Abubakar on February 16, 2019.

This was even as thousands of Gokana people defied a downpour to prove their support for Governor Wike.

For close to two hours, Gokana people celebrated the key projects of the governor in the area, assuring him of their votes during the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the 2019 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Gokana Local Government Area, Governor Wike said Nigeria will not survive another four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s governance.

He said: “We have the opportunity to chart a new direction for the country. Another four years of this failed APC Federal government will mean countless deaths and excessive suffering.

“Atiku Abubakar will bring to bear his experiences in job creation and administration to transform the country and help us recover from the failures of Buhari.”

He urged the people to always seek freedom for the good of the country.

He said Nigerians should rise to challenge Buhari’s dictatorship with their votes.

Wike said that Nigerians should end the road for the APC, as there is no need for a failed leadership to continue to destroy the foundation of the country.

He said Nigerians have tested the APC and discovered that they can only offer suffering and retrogression.

On the development of Gokana Local Government Area, the governor assured the people of more key projects to stabilise the economy of the council.

He added that Ogoni people cannot be intimidated by the APC leadership to say that they cannot contest for the governorship of the state.

He said as bonafide Rivers people, Ogoni would only emerge as governor under the umbrella of PDP.

Governor Wike charged the people of the area to work hard to win in all the polling units.

He said that the results of the rerun elections in the area must be improved upon in 2019.

Deputy Chairman of the PDP in Rivers State, Charles Awortu, presented flags to PDP candidates. He urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates.

The Director-General of Wike Solidarity Movement, Gabriel Pidomson, said that the people would defend their votes and resist any form of intimidation.

Commissioner for Finance, Dr Fred Kpakol, said Gokana Local Government Area has always been PDP.

He said that the destiny of the people is in their hands and they are prepared to defend their future.

In his address, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, said the rain was a sign of victory for PDP.

He said Gokana was appreciative of the outstanding works of Governor Wike and would overwhelmingly vote for him and the PDP candidates.

The highpoint of the occasion was the conferment of a chieftaincy title on Wike by the Gokana traditional rulers. The traditional rulers said they appreciated the governor’s achievements in their communities.