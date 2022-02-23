From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Humanitarian, praise worshipper and the Overseer of God’s Divine Answers Ministry as well as initiator of Mummy Apo Foundation based in Abuja, Prophetess Nkeiru Ihezuo (Mummy Apo) has empowered over 700 Nigerians with items worth over N60 million.

Prophetess Ihezuo empowered women, youths and men who converged at the Ministry located at Angwa Tiv extension near Dankogi Junction Apo Resettlement Abuja with 18 million Naira cash, 100 deep Freezer, 100 Generator sets, 100 100 hair dressing machine, 100 Grinding machines, 1000 tubers of yams, 500 cartons of Indomie noodles, 3800 small bags of rice, wheel chairs, Coolers, head pans, cooking pots among other items.

The woman of God whose passion is in the salvation, healing, deliverance of the oppressed, human capacity development and poverty eradication, stated that eradicating poverty in all its forms is the goal one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and one of the greatest challenges facing humanity.

She expressed sadness over the recent World Bank report which revealed that an additional one million people were pushed into poverty in Nigeria between June and November 2021, resulting in a total of about 8 million people being relinquished to poverty in 2021 and bringing the nation’s poverty headcount to about 91 million poor Nigerians.

Speaking on why the beneficiaries are mostly women, she affirmed that women constitute half of the nations’s population, who were in a sorry state of abject poverty and social discrimination as a result of the exclusion occasioned by societal culture and traditions.

Prophetess Ihezuo said that women are more likely to live in poverty due to unequal access to paid work, education and property.

She advocated that women should be trained, engaged and empowered because it is said that when you train a woman, you train a nation and when you empower a women, you empower the entire family.

“Therefore, every human capital development and empowerment process must capture the women who Constitute the vast population of poverty must be eradicated and economic sustained.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed thier delight and profound gratitude to the Humanitarian gestures of prophetess Ihezuo and her Foundation, assured that they would make judicious use of the items to be financially independent as well as empower others.