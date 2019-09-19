A 52-year-old self-acclaimed prophetess, Ganiyat Agbabiaka, on Thursday appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a commercial driver of N200, 000.

The police charged Agbabiaka, who resides in Ijedero in Ikorodu area of Lagos with two counts of obtaining under false pretence and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Agbabiaka committed the offence on Aug. 16 at Tipper- bus stop, Ketu, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant, who is also a traditional medicine seller, fraudulently obtained N200, 000 from the complainant, Mr Ibrahim Jamiu.

“The defendant collected money from the complainant to initiate him into the Ifa priesthood at Ijebu.”

”The defendant deceived the complainant and he transferred N200,000 into an FCMB account for her to prepare the materials needed for the initiation,” he alleged in court.

He alleged that after collecting the money, the defendant disappeared.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for mention. (NAN)