From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Founder Rock of Salvation Apostolic Church, Prophetess Mary Olubori Dasmola has revealed that she got herself a Lexus 570 car worth over forty million naira to celebrate her birthday.

Speaking during a recent interview with Sunnews, the mother of six said “Birthday is a perfect moment to reflect and recount some of God’s blessings in your life. For me, he has been absolutely faithful and I will forever be grateful for his grace and love for me and my family”

“I also had a deep moment to think of a special gift to get for myself. I love gifts actually and this for me was a special one”.

Her husband arranged a surprise mega party for her in Lagos at The Providence Hotel, Ikeja GRA. According to her, she left her husband in London before visiting Nigeria and was stunned to see him at the venue of the event.

Aside being a church leader, Prophetess Mary Olubori Dasmola is a philanthropist and run an NGO, Dasmola Olubori foundation where she had touched many lives globally.

On celebration of her birthday and NGO engagement, she added, “My NGO has been in existence for nearly a decade now. I always love to give, for freely I have received from him (God). Celebrating my birthday was not just for me alone; I also, through my foundation, set up sponsorship plans for people going for Invitro Fertilization (IVF).

“I would like to specially thank my lovely husband and family for their utmost love and support. My church members and lovers all over the world. I pray that the heavenly father bless and keep you all”.

