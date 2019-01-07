So, it is a very good office and we have many prophets like Elijah and Samuel, who really spoke for God and left lasting legacies. There are indeed several genuine men of God in this country. They remain anonymous but are doing great exploits for the kingdom of God.

The problem is the few empty barrels that make the most noise, drawing perishing crowd. However, it is not exactly correct to conclude that fake prophet is a new age fad. Perhaps, it is more rampant now but they were active, even in the early church. Jesus flogged them out of the temple in His time and upturned their tables, accusing them of turning God’s house of prayer into a den of robbers. He warned the faithful about the antics of the faking ministers who would be denied on the last day.

Was not Balaam hired to curse the children of Israel? The prophet knew that they were curseless but yet fell into the temptation of Balak to try but God prevailed against him and compelled him to bless Israel instead.

Fake prophets succeed because of the people who flock around them. They are like robbers and receivers of stolen goods. If there is no ‘market’ for their craft, they would close shop. Unfortunately, that time revealed in 2 Timothy 4: 3-4 has come, “when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.” That is why such easy places of entertainment are overly bloated with ‘overflows’. Yet it is true that God is usually not found in winds, earthquakes, fire or but in small still voice 1 Kings 19:11-13.

Prophecies are real, no doubt and we must not scoff at it but must covet discerning spirit for 1 Thessalonians 5:20-21 says, “Do not despise prophecies, but test everything; hold fast what is good.”

So, before you get ensnared again this year, watch out for that profit (sorry, prophet), who cares less about the state of your soul but rather focuses on prosperity of body and burgeoning bank account. Who, for fear of offending the members, glosses over their sins, refusing to call sin by its true name lest sinners leave the church thereby reducing his revenue. Who props crowd-pulling comedians upon the pulpits, causing people to laugh and jest with the Holy Spirit. Who teaches you penance instead of repentance, misrepresenting grace as licence to keep sinning. Who teaches you of multiple ways to God whereas we know for sure that there is just one Way, Jesus.Who revels in ‘justified’ immoral living, counting their multiple marriages and divorce. Who encourages sissies to serenade the congregation, even the altars and duckling sisters stuffing Michelin tyre frames inside suffocating, sparse and tell all outfits, in the name of contemporaneous fashion. Who revels in their crowd of converts gotten by loose sensual messages on polluted altars. Whose singular aim is doing the work of their father, the devil through manipulation and cupidity, making merchandise of the gospel. Who covets God’s glory through mounted billboards and words of self-attestation.