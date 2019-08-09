Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described those calling for a “forceful takeover of government” as the real enemies of Nigeria.

The ruling party also called on Nigerians to reject the toxic messages and criminal antics of some individuals and partisans who embarked on a campaign of calumny against the government.

Describing them as cowards and enemies of Nigeria, the ruling party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, insisted that the arrest of Omoyele Sowore is justified.

“The APC calls on Nigerians to reject the toxic messages and criminal antics of some individuals and partisans who have embarked on a campaign of calumny against the government and are calling for a forceful takeover of government. They are cowards and enemies of Nigeria.

“The recent arrest of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS) must be seen for what it is- a legal and timely action by our security services to protect our democracy and protect the country and its citizens against any action that threatens our collective peace and safety.

“Predictably, some desperate individuals, sore losers, and their sympathisers are acting in vain trying to pull wool over the eyes of Nigerians. Of course, the disgruntled presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is expectedly the patron and cheerleader of the unpatriotic elements who would rather bring our country down for being rejected at the polls.

“The desperate attempt to politicise a legitimate action by the security agencies and futile effort to spread falsehood to create chaos in the country are clearly irresponsible actions. We call on Nigerians to look at the issue of Sowore’s arrest dispassionately devoid of the skewed narratives and sentiments being propagated by these individuals.

“Sowore arrived the country recently and openly threatened a revolution against a constitutionally recognised and legitimate government. Should the DSS and other security services have dismissed the declaration and the underlying implications as a non- issue? No intelligence/security agency worth its calling takes issues like this with levity.