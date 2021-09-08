From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, has assured Nigerians that the forthcoming economic summit in Abuja will deepen ideas on how government can alleviate the sufferings of citizens and create over 4 million new jobs.

Akume explained that the event, which is being organised in partnership with Messrs. Myk Psymmons Solutions Limited, will also broaden grassroots development.

He said the focal area would be adequate funding of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises across the country.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Anthonia Ekpe, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, he said: “One of the major objectives of the Partnership Economy Summit is to create financial instruments that may help community based Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to create wealth and generate four million jobs for our teeming youths and women.

“The Summit will champion the cause of working in partnership with local Government Councils based on United Cities and Local Governments (UCL&G) global taskforce’s mandate to enhance their role as catalyst of change and the best placed tier of government to link the global goals with local communities. “The Summit will hold on two platforms of a virtual and in-Person meeting, targeting about 10,000 participants in strict observance with COVlD-19 protocols.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.