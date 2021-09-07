From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, has assured Nigerians that the forthcoming economic summit will deepen ideas on how government can alleviate the sufferings of citizens and create at least 4 million new jobs.

Akume explained that the event, which is being organized in partnership with Messrs. Myk Psymmons Solutions Limited, will also, broaden grassroots development.

He said the focal area would be adequate funding of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises across the country.

Represented by his Permanent Secretary, Dr Anthonia Ekpe, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, he said: “One of the major objectives of the Partnership Economy Summit is to create financial instruments that may help community based Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to create wealth and generate four million jobs for our teeming youths and women.