Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has announced that the state’s proposed Secretariat was estimated to gulp N14 billion.

Sule, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, on Friday, in Lafia, explained that government had provided N1 billion in the 2021 budget, for the take-off of the project.

“It’s a process, because it’s going to take time, N14 billion is just an estimation and is not as if it’s available right now, as a government, you design something before you present it,” he said.

According to him, the proposed secretariat was one of the dreams of his administration like any other dream it had and achieved since assumption of office.

When completed, Sule said the secretariat would accommodate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government in one location.