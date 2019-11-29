Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the proposed meeting of the South South caucus of the party was called without due consultation with leaders in the zone.

In a statement, APC Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, said the meeting should be held in the zone, not at the private office of the suspended national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

“Our attention has been drawn to a notice of meeting of members of the South South caucus of our party scheduled to take place at the private office of Oshiomhole in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Members are by this medium advised to ignore this notice and refrain from attending the meeting which was called without due consultation of the leaders of our party in the zone,” he said.

He explained that the state chapter of the party has “learnt that the purpose of the meeting is to procure and pass a vote of confidence in Oshiomhole, among other sinister motives.

“A proper meeting of the caucus members within the boundaries of the South South region should be convened in due course, after due consultation with the leaders of the zone,” he said.