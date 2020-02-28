Linus Oota, Lafia

The decision of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directing the 11 distribution companies to increase power tariff by AprilL has left residents in Nasarawa State miffed.

They cited frequent outages and shoddy services that they alleged do not reflect the tariff hikes.

The residents made their positions known yesterday in Lafia during customers engagement on tariff review by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC.

The residents saw the proposed hikes as uncalled for considering the fact that power supply has not improved and that majority of customers are not metered .

We can’t pay more for darkness instead of stable power supply” said Abubakar mohammed, a resident in Lafia said

Another AEDC customer, Sulieman Abu, said: “if Discos are under remitting due to debts owned by customers, how will they pay if the bills are further increased, we are totally against any increment because power generation and supply has not improved in most areas of the state especially in Lafia” he said Mr Jonathan Fatu , a resident of Bukan sidi in Lafia also described the upward review as untimely and unfortunate considering the economic realities at the movement and the poor performance of the DisCos regarding electricity supply.