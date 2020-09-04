Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Immediate past Governor of Benue State and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Dr. Gabriel Suswam has said that the proposed National Water Resources Bill is highly ‘unacceptable’ and must be vehemently rejected by the people.

Suswam warned that the Bill which is being proposed by the Federal Government has a potential to create a big problem for the country.

The former Governor stated this in Katsina-Ala Local Government area during the Commissioning of newly constructed primary school by the Benue State Government in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, (UBEC).

Sen. Suswam assured that the bill which seeks to take over land and River to the Federal Government is highly is already dead before arrival at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

“Though the bill is yet to come before the red chamber of the National Assembly, it will die on arrival in whatever form it comes because it is anti people. For me, I cannot sit down as a representative of the people and allow the Federal Government take over the water of the people.

“The Land Use Act of 1978 clearly states that all land in a state belongs to the State Government and it will require a constitutional review for this to happen,” Suswam said.

He lauded the milestone achievements of Governor Samuel Ortom in education, maintinaing that he has continued to create a conducive atmosphere for the educational sector in spite of distraction and in the face of lean of resources.

Suswam appealed to the people to remain steadfast in supporting Governor Samuel Ortom and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), and avoid the fundamental mistake of 2015.

“I have been through this and I know what it means to embark on projects of this nature at this time. What the Governor has done is a no mean feat. In spite of distractions, he is forging ahead. I will stand with him till the end of his tenure because he is doing what is right,” Suswam vowed.