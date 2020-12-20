Ahead of the new Nigeria Professional Football League season, League Management Company ( LMC) has proposed prize money for the winner of the league alongside first and second runner up, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Minister of Youth and sports, Sunday Dare on Friday announced that the league will commence on 27th December, 2020 before LMC released a statement backing the announcement.

The football body also proposed a N75 million for the winner of the league, first runners-up to get N50 million while second runners-up is to earn N35 million.

Other teams will also get cash prizes based on the final position on the table.