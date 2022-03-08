By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The proprietor of Ferscoat International School, Ipaja, Lagos, Pastor Felix Opata, has called on stakeholders to combine sports and education as a tool to ensure that children develop properly.

Opata stressed that government at all levels should invest more in grassroots sports to give sports in Nigeria a facelift.

He made the observation during the biennial inter-house sports competition at Alade Field, Ipaja, Lagos.

The educationist stated that inter-house competitions were an opportunity for school administrations and government to fish for talents that would make schools and nation proud.

He words: “If we provide various sporting facilities and good environment, it would encourage the students to do well in sports and serve as a catalyst that would propel them to stardom.

“If we must nurture talents, and make the best of our sporting industry in Nigeria, we must go back to the roots to discover talents.

“The kids deserve to be given an opportunity to excel and I think, if we must go back to the basics, we will have no challenge discovering talents at the right age.”

The school principal observed that having the right facilities was a major challenge in promoting sports in schools as well as the right environment.

“You can see the kids here today are having so much fun with sporting activities. They didn’t just learn it overnight but have been practicing it for a long time.’’

The head teacher of the school, Mrs. Roseline Ashefor, said the inter-house sports competition provides the school the opportunity to hunt for talents.

Ashefor added that sports promote discipline and academic excellence as well as provide the opportunity for students to interact and bond together.

Present at the event, an Olympic gold medalist, Aniefok Udobong, said sport should form part of the school curriculum because it makes students stay healthy and focus on their studies.

“Education is vital and children should be encouraged to participate in sports. Students have to participate in school sports to increase their confidence, mental alertness, and self-esteem.”

He emphasized the need for sports activities in schools as it helps to boost their skills like leadership, patience, team efforts and social skills.