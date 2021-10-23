The Proprietor of Excellent Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, Mr Thompson Aina, has advocated the need for private players to invest more in education sector.

Making the call in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aina said more private investors would help boost educational sector in the country.

According to him, education should not be left with the government alone to manage, rather private investors should be allowed to operate and take Nigeria education sector to a new height.

“Government should encourage and engage more private investors for optimum performance and maximum results in the education sector.

“Involvement of private players in the business of education has done the nation more good as most students can compete at any international stage.

“Our education is growing faster since the private players are allowed to operate. There is competition and growth in all angle of the sector.

“Government must include the private sector in their thinking via private friendly policies in education sector,” he said.

He encouraged private individuals and NGOs to cultivate the habit of donating gifts like books, infrastructure and laboratory equipment to schools.

“Everybody can not build school, but we can support education through donations and infrastructures,” he said.

The proprietor described education as the ‘bedrock’ of a nation and should not be left with government alone, but a joint business for good of the nation. (NAN)

