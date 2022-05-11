Proprietor and former deputy director general, Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), Lance Musa Elakama, has flayed the poor reading culture among Nigerians, particularly youths and called for a change.

While acknowledging that knowledge is power, Elakama, who is also the chairman, Oak Group of Companies, said youths should be encouraged to read books as it exposes them, broadens their knowledge on global issues and shapes their destinies.

“People no longer read but they should be encouraged to read because knowledge is power. There is no shortcut to it.” he said.

Elakama spoke during the launch of his three books entitled: ‘Starting and growing your own business; Principles in capital management; and The ground rules for the journey of life.

At the launch in Lagos, Elakama said his decision to write the books was part of his resolve to give back to the society

“I believe if you write a book, you are giving back to the society because if you die without passing on your knowledge, it is wasted. So, one needs to positively impact the younger generation by giving back to them through knowledge sharing.”

He said his book on ‘Starting and growing your own business’ was targeted at entrepreneurs and small business owners on how to boost their businesses.

Elakama also identified perseverance and high integrity as key ingredients of a thriving business. To tackle the increasing cases of unemployment, Elakama stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace entrepreneurship, saying in doing so, one is taking jobless youths off the streets.

“People must learn how to start small, by doing so, you are taking the unemployed off the streets and invariably reducing unemployment. The business enterprise is the way to go,” he said.