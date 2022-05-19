Recently, Tollgate community, in Badagry, Lagos, came alive as several people from far and near converged on the community to felicitate with Alhaji Agbaje Oloruninshola and his wife as their daughter, Lateefat Abisola, married in Islamic matrimony, Nikkah, to Shamsudeen Akinwale.

The ceremony was preceded by Islamic lectures, as clerics mounted the stage to groom the couple, Mr and Mrs Shamsudeen on how they can enjoy happy married life.

On hand to grace the occasion were Onu Ogala Iba LCDA, HRH Zakariya Attah Odoma, Onu Iba Ojo HRH-D-King Job Adiku and other dignitaries.

In his remarks, Alhaji Oloruninshola thanked the guests for attending the occasion and wishes the couples well.

In the same vein, the groom’s parent, High Chief and Mrs Akinyemi expresses joy for the new couple and wishes them happy married life.