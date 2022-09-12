By Blessing Ani

The Proprietor of Achievax Base Schools, Lagos, Mr. Omotola Ayodeji, has advised the graduating pupils of the school to be good ambassadors of their alma mater.

Ayodeji gave advice during the college’s 2022 graduation ceremony of students.

He words: “As you leave the college finally to move into the larger society, realise that you have the corporate integrity of the school to represent and protect at all times. Each time you live with the consciousness of who you are, you behave responsibly. Be careful with the kind of friends you make, especially as you move into tertiary institutions because bad companions ruin good character.

“Shun cultism and stay away from undisciplined and ignoble lifestyles. Make friends with those who can challenge and influence you positively to greater heights. Be careful in the choices you make in life, for they can either make or mar you.’’

The educationist also advised the graduating students to make choices ‘based on deeper conviction that the option is guided by the fear of God and acceptable to all.

“Once your choices and actions are at variance with your conscience, suspend action and give it a second thought before you act. Remember to stick tenaciously to your moral, spiritual and religious values and convictions, which we have inculcated in you,’’ he added.

He described the event as double celebration for the college double as it marked 15 years of its existence.

Ayodeji said they had come a long way, noting that the small seed he planted many years ago has grown over the years. The proprietor was happy that many pupils have passed through his hands and that more would still do and gave God the glory for the successes recorded.

He appreciated the staff and parents for their support, urging them to continue to assist the school by bringing their wards or telling others to do so.

A parent, Mr. Ojerinde Babatunde, also advised the outgoing pupils to be studious, adding, “don’t go and play.”

Babatunde, who was the chairman of the graduation, praised the school’s founder and teachers for doing a good job by sustaining the legacy of the school.

He however sought government support for the school.