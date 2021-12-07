By Gabriel Dike

The proprietress of Starfield Schools, Iju, Lagos, Mrs. Juliana Eigbe, has made a passionate appeal to parents of primary and secondary school students to encourage their children in different sporting activities.

She stated this at the 10th inter-house athletics competition involving for the first time the primary and secondary school pupils of Starfield Schools, held at Agege Stadium, Lagos, which attracted many parents and old students.

Eigbe said: “You will agree with me that sports generally have become a money-spinner in the world. So, I want to appeal to our parents to show more interest in sporting activities as this will further encourage our children to increase their participation.

“Let me thank our parents who have demonstrated this interest by donating towards today’s event. Your contributions are noted.”

The educationist explained that Starfield will continue to give its students the best in all areas of their development, including skill acquisition.

She said the inter-house sports have impact on the students’ psychomotor and social development. She lauded the turnout of parents to support the school and their children.

Eigbe described the inter-house sports competition as unique because it was the first time the primary and secondary schools would have a joint inter-house sports event.

“It is also unique in the sense that it is the first edition since the outbreak of COVID-19 which has prevented us from bringing students together like this to compete against one another in athletics.”

The proprietress urged the students to display the spirit of sportsmanship and stressed that in any competition there is always winners and losers.

Chairman of the event, Mr. John Okoye, praised the management of the school for organizing the sporting competition, adding sports and academic work enhance positive result on the students.

Okoye said the participation of students in sporting activities will help boost their academic performance. He explained that Starfield students are doing well in sports and academic.

A parent, Mrs. Olufunke Adebayo, also acknowledged that sports will sharpen the skill of students and aid them to do well in class.

“I will encourage my children to participate in sports. My son wants to be a footballer. After school, we will enroll him into an academy. The school is trying its best to horn their skill in sports.”

Head of Accounts of the school, Mr. Tajudeen Salaudeen, said new talents have been discovered and charged the school sports officials to harness the new talents.

The sports teacher, Mrs. Feyijimi Matilda, said physical education is an important part of all subjects taught in schools and the practical part of it is the inter- house sports competition.

“If a school is good academically, it must also be good in sports. Through inters-house sports, many talents have been discovered. Sporting activities also help students to do well in academic.”

At the end of the competition for primary school, White House placed first followed by Red House while Sky Blue took third position. In the secondary school category, Blue House came first, Red House placed 2nd and Yellow House took 3rd position.

