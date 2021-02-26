From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Fulani residing in Kwara State have asked the Federal Government to investigate, arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the crisis in Igangan, Oyo State to serve as deterrent to others.

They also condemned the attacks on the settlement of Sarkin Fulani of Igangan and other Fulani settlements in the South West.

The Fulani made their position known in a communique issued at the end of a meeting of Joint Fulani Associations in Kwara State on February 23.

The communiqué signed by Sule Alfulani Bube (chairman) and Magaji Salihu Ahmed (secretary) reads in part: “We have discovered that all the allegations levelled against Sarkin Igangan are false.

“Both the federal and Oyo State governments should compensate Sarikin for all his property that were destroyed during the Sunday Igboho-led attack on his settlement where people were killed and property worth millions of naira were destroyed to serve as deterrent to others.

“We equally urged the Federal Government to investigate the attacks on the settlement of Sarkin Fulani Igangan and other Fulani settlements in the South West states and bring the culprits to book.

“The Fulani in Kwara State are committed to peace and we shall ensure black legs are not allowed in our midst. To this end, we have set up a screening and monitoring committee that will be screening the Fulani relocating to Kwara State from neighbouring states.

“We call on government to come to the aid of the displaced Fulani from the South West while thanking both the federal and Kwara State governments for the palliatives extended to the Fulani community but we still need more.

“We expressed displeasure over the way and manner the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, handled the issue of attacks on Sarkin Fulani Igangan and his family.”