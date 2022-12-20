The report that some politicians are buying the permanent voter cards (PVCs) of many eligible voters at a ridiculous price of N2000 in some parts of the North has shown the level of desperation of some politicians to sabotage the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general election. The INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Kaduna and Plateau states, Mohammed Haruna, revealed this during the inauguration of #Your Vote Matters project in Abuja.

The revelation by INEC came following the alarm by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that millions of eligible voters in the North were being induced to sell their PVCs to politicians. According to the Director of Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the electorate and especially women, were being deceived to sell their PVCs for less than N2000. He also alleged that it was a ploy to disenfranchise some Nigerians in the North during the forthcoming general election.

We condemn the buying of voter cards or any other form of voter inducement by politicians who are afraid of losing the 2023 poll. The buying of the PVCs with the sole intent to harvest the voter identification numbers of unsuspecting voters constitutes an electoral offence that must not go unpunished. Also, those involved in voter inducement in some parts of the country must be punished.

While it is commendable that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over the heinous electoral infraction, the next step is for the police to wade in and apprehend those involved in violating our electoral laws and bring them to justice forthwith. These unpatriotic Nigerians and those attacking INEC offices and burning voting materials and PVCs should be quickly arrested and prosecuted before more harm is done to the electoral system.

Good enough, the Police have reportedly arrested two persons in possession of 468 PVCs in some parts of the North. One of the culprits, Nasiru Idris, was found with 101 PVCs in Sokoto State, while the other whose name was not mentioned, was caught with 367 PVCs in Kano State. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the offence contravenes Sections 117 and 145 of the Electoral Act 2022.

With the introduction of technological innovations such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and others into our electoral system, the buying of PVCs may not have any serious effect in the outcome of the 2023 poll. This is why the electoral umpire has clearly stated that the unwholesome act will not affect the integrity of the poll. No doubt, some people are deceived to sell their PVCs because of the growing illiteracy and poverty in some parts of the country. The unsuspecting victims were reportedly assured that their cards would be returned to them after being processed for poverty alleviation stipends. However, it is likely that the PVCs would not be returned. The best way to curb the ugly development is to arrest and prosecute those involved in the illegal act now.

However, let INEC intensify its vote education programme to enlighten the electorate on the dangers of selling their PVCs and the need for them to see voting as their civic responsibility. Buying and selling of the PVCs contravene our electoral laws. The PVC is the voter’s right to take informed decisions during elections.

INEC should do its homework and ensure that its personnel are not complicit in the deplorable act. The commission must activate its internal monitoring mechanisms and invoke the relevant disciplinary measures against its staff members found to be involved in the notorious act. The commission should also investigate the dumping of voters’ cards in unauthorised places. Uncollected PVCs are usually in the custody of the INEC, hence it would be difficult for politicians to have access to them without the connivance of corrupt officials.

It is good that INEC has assured that those procuring the PVCs cannot use them to rig election given the security features and fingerprint biodata that ensure that only their genuine owners can use them. The electoral umpire has assured that the innovations are designed to ensure the integrity of the process and make it impossible for any politician or INEC staff to compromise the election in favour of any candidate. INEC and security agents should not relent in putting up measures that will frustrate the motive behind the buying of the voters’ cards. Those engaged in the nefarious act should be punished accordingly. We urge all eligible voters not to sell their PVCs. It is their only right to choose their leaders.