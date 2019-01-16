Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Code of Conduct of Bureau (CCB) has explained that the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for alleged non-declaration of assets was not politically-motivated but in line with the law.

The CCB made the explanation yesterday in Abuja while warning that it was ready to prosecute erring civil servants and public office holders at both federal and state levels over non-declaration of assets.

Chairman of the bureau, Prof. Isah Mohammed, made the position of the establishment public during a chat with newsmen.

Mohammed, who urged the public to see the prosecution of the CJN as an enforcement of the law, noted that Onnoghen’s record with the bureau, rather than any other consideration, gave rise to his prosecution.

According to him, Onnoghen’s record gave the establishment the impetus to commence his prosecution.

He explained further that the move was not driven by political considerations, adding that the public must view the allegations against the CJN as infractions of CCB’s law.

Mohammed advised civil servants and public office holders against flagrant abuse of its act by declaring their assets at the required regular interval.

He admitted that the bureau had not been particularly active in the monitoring and prosecution of offenders, adding that there was a renewed commitment to ensure that the body remained proactive.

“The Code of Conduct Bureau and the Code of Conduct Tribunal are the creation of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and we have resolved to ensure full application of the law against offenders.

“We are collaborating with other anti-corruption agencies and the police to form the required synergy to fight corruption in the country.

“There would be no hiding place for a public servant who keeps away his or her assets from public knowledge. Such assets must be declared at CCB at the right time,’’ he said.

Mohammed stated that the bureau was considering a nationwide publicity campaign to educate civil servants and public office holders on the dangers of not declaring their assets.