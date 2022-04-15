The public prosecutor’s office has filed charges against the medical team of Diego Maradona around 18 months after the death of the Argentina football legend.

Maradona was wrongly treated, it is alleged, and eight defendants charged with manslaughter face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Those charged include Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque, his psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov as well as a psychologist, another doctor, the medical coordinator of the health insurance and three nurses.

All deny any wrong-doing.

Maradona died aged 60 in a private residence north of Buenos Aires on Nov. 25 in 2020, a few weeks after undergoing brain surgery.

According to the investigators, massive mistakes were made in the home care of the former World Cup winner, who was in poor health.(dpa/NAN)