Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A final year student of Business Administration in a private university located in Ondo State, Fisayo Adetoro, has bagged 13 years jail term.

The convicted student was found guilty of impersonation, forgery and money laundering.

Adetoro, who was said to be a first class student on 4.5 Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA), was convicted by Justice Folashade Olubanjo of the Federal High Court 1, Akure, in a criminal case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

He was originally arraigned on January 18, 2017 on a six-count charge, but pleaded not-guilty to all the charges

He was alleged to have falsely represented himself as Bawa Mohammed Sanni to defraud his victims thousands of US Dollars.

Also, he was accused of using the fake name to register a Nigerian Driver’s Licence bearing his photograph, as well as laundering sums running to millions of naira.

The EFCC, represented by Dr. Ben Ubi and Sanusi Galadanchi called five witnesses, including two victims of his money laundering activities, to prove its case, while the accused called three witnesses.

After evaluating the arguments on both sides, the presiding judge, Justice Ply Banjo found Adetoro guilty on four of the six charges.

He was sentenced to two years for falsification of documents and three years for uttering official document.

The court sentenced him to five years imprisonment or fine of N1millon and the jail terms are to run concurrently.