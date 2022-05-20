From Femi Folaranmi

Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri has expressed delight with the outstanding talents displayed by the youths of Bayelsa in football.

He equally commended the presence of notable international football scouts that are in the state for a three-day scouting program, to source for raw talents competing at the ongoing Prosperity Cup.

This is as he called on the foreign and local scouts to mop up as many players as possible, as the talents that abound in the state are enormous.

Speaking while receiving the scouts shortly after the state’s weekly jogging exercise at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, Diri urged them not to leave the state until talents have been scouted to be taken abroad, while calling for a partnership with the scouts so that the event will be yearly.

He commended the organisers of the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament for initiating such a laudable programme on grassroots sports development

In a statement by the Media Officer of the tournament, Patrick Ndubuisi, stated that no fewer than a hundred and twenty players selected from the ongoing competition which is still in its preliminary stage, were made available for the scouts.

At the end of the three-day scouting programme, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Sports, France, Mr. Gregory Paul, who also managed former Flying Eagles skippers, Lukman Haruna and Ramon Azeez, expressed optimism that some of the players noticed will be monitored, and hopefully, secure deals for them in the nearest future.

“I have a connection with Nigeria. I secured deals for Lukman Haruna, Ramon Azeez, and Funsho Bamigboye. I also sealed the deal with the NFF which brought Lars Lagerback as Coach of the Super Eagles ahead of the 2010 World Cup.”

“So far I am impressed with what I have seen, and I can say that we noticed some good players, and we will monitor them and see what can come out of it soonest.”

Also speaking leader of the scouts and a notable Nigerian football Intermediary, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, Supreme Sports International, Mr. Vincent Onyema, commended the organisers for letting them have a feel of the competition.

Mr. Passi Gerald of Olympique Marseille FC of France, on his part commended the grassroot football tournament ongoing in the state, and the huge number of talents it has produced,

Head Coach, Newcastle Jets Coach of Australia, Mr. Hussein Skenderovic, also praised the quality of football he witnessed during the campaign, adding that Australia and other parts of Asia are in dire need of talents in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Director General of the Prosperity Cup, Mr Ono Akpe, said the scouting event is only the first phase, as the second phase will be done at the end of the competition.

“I am happy with what we have done so far, but my happiness will be complete when players from this scouting event secure professional deals abroad. But we want other teams that are yet to play to know that this is only the first phase. The scouting event will continue as the competition goes on, and at the end of the tournament, all the players selected will be camped for another scouting event.”