From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Following reports of outstanding performances at the on-going Bayelsa Governor’s Cup, a grassroots Football Tournament tagged ‘Prosperity Cup’ football scouts from within and outside the country have indicated interest to beam their searchlight on the competition to identify and select outstanding players for both local and international teams.

Since the tournament kicked off on May 6th with 206 participating teams, 115 games have been played with a total of 262 goals scored including four hat tricks.

Reports indicated that scouts and coaches were manned to spot talented young players from the tournament ready to play professional football.

As a result, the Local Organising Committee has announced its first phase of camping for selected players which will begin on Tuesday 17th May, in preparation for the invited scouts who are coming to hunt for the next generation of stars.

The Director General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe in a statement released on Monday, said no fewer than 80 young stars have been selected by scouts from various teams across the centres that have hosted the competition so far.

Mr. Vincent Onyema of Supreme Sports International, will be leading the team of international scouts to Yenagoa on Wednesday, and will begin their three-day scouting event, before leaving the state to their base.

The expected Scouts are Mr Passi Gerald, an international scout, representing Olympique Marseille FC of France, Mr Gregory Paul, the Chief Executive Officer, Apsire Sport Management, France, Thembele Lesly, an international Scout, Mamelodi Sundown, South Africa, and Hussein Skenderovic, Head Coach, Newcastle Jet FC in Australia. Three other local scouts are also expected to accompany their foreign counterparts.

Mr Akpe stated that this programme is in line with the philosophy of the Prosperity Government of Senator Douye Diri which is to empower the youths and bring prosperity to the people of the State.

The statement urged all invited players to be at their best, showcase their skills and prove to the scouts that they are ready to conquer the world and make Bayelsa proud.

Mr Ono Akpe seized the opportunity to commend the Governor for giving the youths of Bayelsa who are passionate about playing professional football, hope, adding that the move will help the players to be serious about their footballing career.

He also called on other players not invited for this round of trials to continue to showcase their skills across the various centres of the Tournament, as other scouting programmes shall be held at the end of the tournament.

“As a result of this programme, there would be a slight break in the tournament for one week since a number of players from across the state would be involved in the trials” he concluded.